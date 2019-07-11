T-Mobile-Sprint talks slow over Dish ownership: Wall Street Journal

Negotiations to complete the merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are dragging on, as the parties haggle over ownership restrictions and other conditions for Dish Network Corp once it gets assets from the wireless companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Discussions are continuing, and all sides remain optimistic they can find common ground on the ownership question and other issues to complete T-Mobile's acquisition of smaller rival, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)