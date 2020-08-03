Tailored Brands files for bankruptcy as pandemic hammers sales

Men's Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers that have succumbed to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to a court filing.

The company listed both its assets and liabilities in the range of US$1 billion to US$10 billion.

Apparel retailers have been among the worst hit from the coronavirus crisis as their businesses were considered non-essential and their stores had to be closed.

Tailored Brands said last week it could consider filing for bankruptcy as soon as the third quarter, hit by a plunge in sales.

The company was already struggling with competition from fast-fashion brands and a shift to online shopping before the pandemic, and said in July it would reduce its corporate workforce by 20per cent and shut as many as 500 stores.

Lord & Taylor, a storied department store chain founded in 1826, billed as the oldest in the United States, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

