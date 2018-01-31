Tailwind carries Japan Airlines profits higher

TOKYO: Japan Airlines on Wednesday (Jan 31) reported a rise in net profit in the nine months to December thanks to brisk sales at home and overseas, but maintained its full-year forecast.

The company said net profit rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year to 114.1b yen (US$1.05m) in that period.

Revenue increased 7.2 per cent to 1.05t yen, as the airline said it enjoyed robust inbound demand from overseas and buoyant outbound demand.

Japan Airlines (JAL), which raised its annual forecast twice this year, kept the previous forecast of 121b yen in net profit for the fiscal year to March 2018.

The airline projects annual sales at 1.366t yen.

With inbound tourism already up, the airline is working to boost demand for its domestic flights by networking with railway companies "to create new flows of tourists" across Japan, the company said in a statement.

JAL was once a symbol of Japan's rise from the ashes of defeat in World War II as it ferried the country's newly rich tourists around the world.

But it was forced to accept a government bailout after a high-profile bankruptcy restructuring in 2010.

After slashing routes and cutting costs, the carrier relisted on the Tokyo bourse two years later and has continued a steady ascent.

Rival carrier All Nippon Airways is scheduled to announce its nine-month earnings on Thursday.