Taiwan central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected

TAIPEI: Taiwan's central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, as the island's export-dependent economy remains on a strong growth path despite a spike in coronavirus cases at home. The central bank kept the benchmark discount rate at 1.125per cent, where it has stood since March of last year when it lowered the rate to a historic low. All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep the rate on hold at its quarterly monetary policy meeting.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

