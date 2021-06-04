Taiwan chip packager King Yuan halts output after COVID cases at factory

TAIPEI: Taiwan's major chip packager King Yuan Electronics will halt production on the island for two days after several employees contracted COVID-19, Central News Agency reported on Friday, the first time the pandemic has hit the global chip hub, as case numbers climb.

Hsinchu-based King Yuan, one of the island's major chip packaging and testing firms, counts global tech giants including Intel and Samsung Electronics among its major clients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sixty-seven employees mostly from the Philippines and working at a King Yuan factory in the northern city of Miaoli tested positive, Taiwan's health ministry said.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)