Taiwan reassures on economy as stocks fall amid COVID-19 spike
TAIPEI: Taiwan's economic fundamentals are good with demand for export orders strong and production activities normal, the premier said on Monday (May 17).
The government is also prepared to stabilise the stock and foreign exchange markets if needed, said Premier Su Tseng-chang.
Su made the comments on his Facebook page amid a spike in domestic COVID-19 infections and the raising of the alert level for Taipei on Saturday.
Taiwan's benchmark stock index fell as much as 3 per cent shortly after opening on Monday morning before recouping some losses, and was down around 1.3 per cent.