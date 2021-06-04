Taiwan raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 5.46per cent

Taiwan's economy is expected to grow 5.46per cent in 2021, the statistics agency said on Friday, upgrading a previous forecast of 4.64per cent predicted in February on the back of a strong rebound in exports.

Growth in the first quarter was revised higher to 8.92per cent year-on-year from a preliminary 8.16per cent, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

The statistics office also revised up the export growth forecast for 2021 to 20.40per cent from a previous 9.58per cent.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard)