Taiwan raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 5.46per cent

Business

Taiwan raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 5.46per cent

Taiwan's economy is expected to grow 5.46per cent in 2021, the statistics agency said on Friday, upgrading a previous forecast of 4.64per cent predicted in February on the back of a strong rebound in exports.

A man works at a construction site of residential buildings in Taipei
FILE PHOTO: A man works at a construction site of residential buildings in Taipei, Taiwan, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Bookmark

TAIPEI: Taiwan's economy is expected to grow 5.46per cent in 2021, the statistics agency said on Friday, upgrading a previous forecast of 4.64per cent predicted in February on the back of a strong rebound in exports.

Growth in the first quarter was revised higher to 8.92per cent year-on-year from a preliminary 8.16per cent, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

The statistics office also revised up the export growth forecast for 2021 to 20.40per cent from a previous 9.58per cent.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark