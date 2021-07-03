Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI: Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, and TSMC reached initial agreements to buy 5 million doses each of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday (Jul 2), three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the shots directly from Germany's BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing a deal the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. China denies the accusations.

Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of Taiwan's inoculation programme, the government agreed to allow Gou and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines, which would be donated to Taiwan's government for distribution.

