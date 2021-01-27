Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

FILE PHOTO: A car body is moved in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg
A car body is moved in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. Picture taken March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
TAIPEI: Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday (Jan 27) she had met with senior executives of four major Taiwanese chipmakers who told her they were willing to prioritise supplies for auto makers amid a global shortage of chips for the industry.

Wang told reporters that the chipmakers said they were willing to increase capacity to supply auto chips as much as they could and negotiate with other clients to put supplies for auto chips first.

But she said the chip shortage issue will take time to resolve.

Source: Reuters

