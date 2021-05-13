Taiwan says will ensure stability of financial markets
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that the government would work to ensure the stability of the financial markets, after sharp falls in stocks driven by an uptick in domestic COVID-19 cases this week.
TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that the government would work to ensure the stability of the financial markets, after sharp falls in stocks driven by an uptick in domestic COVID-19 cases this week.
Tsai told reporters that more vaccines from abroad would be arriving from June.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)