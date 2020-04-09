Takeaway.com's orders hurt in March by lockdown, but recover

Just Eat Takeaway, Europe's largest online food ordering and delivery company, said on Thursday orders temporarily declined in March as restaurants throughout Europe were closed in the fight against the global coronavirus outbreak.

Takeaway said order volumes however recovered strongly by the end of March, including in its main markets in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland.

Order volumes in the Netherlands increased by 11per cent in the first quarter. Total orders for the group jumped 50per cent in the first three months of 2020, fuelled by the acquisition of Delivery Hero's German operations in April last year.

