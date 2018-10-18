Takeda gets Japan's approval for US$62 billion Shire purchase
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday Japan's Fair Trade Commission had approved its US$62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc , bringing the Japanese firm closer to sealing a deal that will make it a global top 10 drugmaker.
The deal, which will be the largest overseas purchase by a Japanese company, has already received unconditional clearance from regulators in the United States, Brazil and China.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)