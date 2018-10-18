Takeda gets Japan's approval for US$62 billion Shire purchase

Business

Takeda gets Japan's approval for US$62 billion Shire purchase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday Japan's Fair Trade Commission had approved its US$62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc , bringing the Japanese firm closer to sealing a deal that will make it a global top 10 drugmaker.

FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co&apos;s logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RC1702FA7D40/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday Japan's Fair Trade Commission had approved its US$62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc , bringing the Japanese firm closer to sealing a deal that will make it a global top 10 drugmaker.

The deal, which will be the largest overseas purchase by a Japanese company, has already received unconditional clearance from regulators in the United States, Brazil and China.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark