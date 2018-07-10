Takeda gets key US regulatory approval to buy Shire

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Tuesday it received a key U.S. regulatory approval for its US$62 billion deal to buy London-listed Shire Plc .

Takeda has received unconditional clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission for the Shire deal, the drugmaker said in a statement.

The approval takes Takeda closer to completing a transaction that would propel it into the global ranks of drugmakers.

We are still awaiting other regulatory clearances and approval by shareholders, the drugmaker added.

