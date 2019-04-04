Talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are proceeding well: source

Talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are proceeding well, a person with knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.

Outside view of the Deutsche Bank and the Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt
Outside view of the Deutsche Bank and the Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT: Talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are proceeding well, a person with knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.

The person was speaking on condition of anonymity after a news report that Unicredit was preparing a rival bid for Commerzbank.

(Reporting by Andreas Framke, Hans Seidensteucker and Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Kathrin Jones)

Source: Reuters

