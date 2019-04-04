Talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are proceeding well: source

Talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are proceeding well, a person with knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.

The person was speaking on condition of anonymity after a news report that Unicredit was preparing a rival bid for Commerzbank.

(Reporting by Andreas Framke, Hans Seidensteucker and Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Kathrin Jones)