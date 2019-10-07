Talks between UAW and GM 'have taken turn for the worse': union official

Talks for a new four-year labor contract between General Motors Co and its striking workers cooled after the United Auto Workers rejected the largest U.S. automaker's latest offer on Sunday.

UAW workers strike at the Bowling Green facility
FILE PHOTO: General Motors assembly workers and their supporters gather to picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S., September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

GM made an offer to the union that basically repeated one the UAW had previously rejected, Terry Dittes, the UAW vice president in charge of the GM department, said in a letter to members.

"These negotiations have taken a turn for the worse," he said.

GM officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

