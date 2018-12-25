Talks to get Russian automaker GAZ off US sanctions list ongoing: Siluanov

Talks aimed at lifting U.S. sanctions on Russian automaker GAZ are ongoing with the U.S. Treasury Department, and the company is implementing internal measures to encourage the process, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

The U.S. Treasury extended a deadline for investors to divest from GAZ to March 7, a day after it announced it would lift sanctions on the core assets of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's empire - Rusal and parent En+ - which also includes GAZ.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)