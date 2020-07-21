Tapestry CEO Jide Zeitlin resigns

Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Tuesday its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jide Zeitlin has resigned from the company for personal reasons, effective immediately.

FILE PHOTO: Tapestry Inc. logo and trading information are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company said its Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat has been appointed as interim CEO.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

