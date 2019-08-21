Target, Lowe's earnings push Wall St. higher ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings reports from retailers Lowe's and Target reflected robust consumer demand, helping ease some concerns around slowing economic growth.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1per cent on Wednesday, as upbeat earnings from retailers Lowe's and Target reinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investors awaited the release of the Fed minutes for further clues on the path of interest rate cuts.

Big-box retailer Target Corp surged 19.5per cent, set for its biggest one-day percentage jump, after it raised its annual earnings forecast. Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc climbed 9.8per cent as it joined bigger rival Home Depot Inc in beating profit estimates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reports come on the heels of solid earnings from Walmart Inc and strong retail sales data last week that allayed fears of a U.S. recession.

Together their shares helped the retail index rise 2.24per cent and consumer discretionary sector 1.78per cent, the most among the major S&P sectors.

"Investors are counting on the strength of consumer spending," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"When they see good earnings in the sector, it gives them some confidence, particularly when there is a lot of concern about non-internet retailers."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan played down fears of a potential U.S. recession and said strong consumer spending could keep the economy growing.

At 12:13 p.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 313 points, or 1.21per cent and S&P 500 e-minis were up 29 points, or 1per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 84 points, or 1.1per cent.

The highlight of the day will be the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, when it cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. The details of the meeting are due to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

As U.S.-China trade tensions took a turn for the worse since the Fed's move last month and added to risks of slowing economic growth, investors will closely monitor comments from Chair Jerome Powell on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium for clues on what more the central bank plans to do to boost growth.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Meckler expects to see a dovish tone in Powell's speech, "not so much because the U.S. is having economic problems but its a recognition of the fact that the rest of the world is having an economic slowdown."

Yields in U.S. Treasuries bonds ticked higher on Wednesday, a day after their fall pressured Wall Street and paused a strong rebound from last week's selloff on recession fears.

All S&P sectors were higher with the defensive utilities , consumer staples and real estate sectors posting the smallest gains, reflecting investor appetite for risk.

Toll Brothers Inc slipped 3.8per cent after the luxury homebuilder posted a decline in orders, hinting at weaker demand for new homes.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 46 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)