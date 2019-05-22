Target quarterly results trounce estimates on higher online sales

Target Corp's same-store sales for the first quarter beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from higher online sales and an increase in shoppers at its stores, sending its shares up more than 8per cent in early trading.

REUTERS: Target Corp's same-store sales and profit for the first quarter beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from higher online sales and an increase in shoppers at its stores, sending its up nearly 8per cent in early trading.

Target has been spending more to shore up its same-day delivery with services like Shipt and Drive-up in a bid to better compete with online giant Amazon.com Inc and brick-and-mortar rival Walmart Inc.

Advertisement

"Over the last two years we have made important investments to build a durable operating and financial model...," Chief Executive officer Brian Cornell said.

"Target's first quarter performance and market-share gains demonstrate that the model is working."

Comparable-store sales rose 4.8per cent, beating analysts' average estimate of 4.18per cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Target said comparable digital sales grew 42per cent in the quarter, with the same-day delivery services contributing to over half of the sales growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store traffic also grew 4.3per cent in the quarter.

The company's net earnings rose to US$795 million, or US$1.53 per share, in the first quarter ended May 4, from US$718 million, or US$1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn US$1.43 per share.

Total revenue rose 5per cent to US$17.63 billion and topped expectations of US$17.52 billion.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)