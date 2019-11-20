Target raises full-year profit forecast; shares rise

Target Corp raised its full-year profit forecast after posting better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the retailer expects a strong holiday shopping season, sending its shares up 8per cent in trading before the bell.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to between US$6.25 and US$6.45 per share, compared with the prior range of between US$5.90 and US$6.20 per share.

Sales at established Target stores rose 4.5per cent in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, beating analysts' average estimate of 3.6per cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)