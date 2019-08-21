Target raises profit forecast as online sales power second-quarter beat

Target Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as the big box retailer benefited from higher online sales and an increase in shoppers at its stores, sending shares up 5per cent in pre-market trading.

REUTERS: Target Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and raised its annual forecast on Wednesday, as higher investments to cater to changing shopping habits lifted online sales and attracted more shoppers, sending shares up 7per cent.

The company has been spending more to shore up its same-day delivery with services like Shipt and Drive-up in a bid to better compete with online giant Amazon.com Inc and brick-and-mortar rival Walmart Inc.

Robust digital sales drove more than half of the 3.4per cent growth in same-store sales. Store traffic also grew 2.4per cent in the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to grow 3per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast between US$5.90 and US$6.20 per share, compared with the prior range of US$5.75 to US$6.05.

Excluding certain items, Target earned US$1.82 per share, beating analysts' estimates by 20 cents.

Total revenue of US$18.42 billion beat estimates of US$18.34 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)