Target raises profit forecast as same-day services power quarterly beat

Target Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as the big box retailer benefited from higher online sales and an increase in shoppers at its stores, sending shares up 5per cent in pre-market trading.

REUTERS: Target Corp raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results as higher investments to remodel stores and beef up digital business drew in more shoppers, sending shares up nearly 15per cent.

The retailer has been adding muscle to its same-day services with initiatives like Shipt and Drive-up as customers increasingly get used to faster deliveries from rivals Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These services allow shoppers to pull into a store and pick-up their orders within minutes of placing them through the mobile app or website. The company said one out of five customers, who used its same-day service in the second quarter, were new.

Faster services also drove more than three-fourths of the 34per cent increase in comparable digital sales. The robust online sales accounted for more than half of the 3.4per cent growth in same-store sales.

Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to grow 3per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Q2 could not have gone better for Target," Moody's vice president Charlie O'Shea said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Target has also been building on its merchandise by adding more private label brands, redesigning about 300 stores this year and opening smaller locations in college towns and urban areas to reach a wider audience.

Earlier this week, the company said it was starting a new grocery brand, Good & Gather, that would hit stores in September.

The retailer expects the brand, which has everything from dairy and meats to ready to eat pasta, to have more than 2,000 items by the end of 2020.

Its store traffic grew 2.4per cent, while gross margins improved to 30.6per cent in the quarter, benefiting from a better assortment of its products and competitive pricing.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

"The strong gross margin performance despite the slew of weather-driven markdown concerns highlights the companies balanced mix, strong execution, and scaling e-commerce strategies," JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers said.

Target said it expected full-year adjusted profit to be between US$5.90 and US$6.20 per share, up from the prior range of US$5.75 to US$6.05 per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned US$1.82 per share in the quarter ended Aug.3, beating the average analyst estimate by 20 cents.

Total revenue rose 3.6per cent to US$18.42 billion, above expectations of US$18.34 billion.

Shares of the company, which have risen 29per cent this year, were on pace to open at a record high.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)