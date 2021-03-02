Target same-day delivery, store pick-up demand fires up holiday quarter sales

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Target Corp on Tuesday reported a 21per cent jump in holiday quarter revenue, much higher than analysts' estimates, as same-day delivery and store pick-up services helped fulfill robust demand for home goods, toys and groceries during the pandemic.

Over the past year, Target and Walmart Inc consistently performed better than Wall Street expected as the deep-pocketed national retail chains amped up their online businesses during the health crisis and swiped market share from smaller rivals who rely more on their physical stores.

Still, Target held back on providing sales and earnings forecast for fiscal 2021, citing continued uncertainty over consumer shopping patterns amid the health crisis.

The retailer's shares, which have gained over 80per cent in the year, were trading largely flat before the bell.

The company's comparable sales rose 20.5per cent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, comfortably beating analysts' estimates for a 16.4per cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales through its same-day deliveries and store pick-up services surged 212per cent, as consumers sought quicker ways to get their online purchases and government stimulus helped carry holiday spending momentum into January.

Analysts have, however, warned that the torrid pace of growth would be difficult to repeat in the coming months, as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts raise the promise of a return to something closer to pre-pandemic life.

Target's comparable sales for the full year are expected to slip 3.6per cent, according to Wall Street brokerages. In February, Walmart said it expects sales growth to slow this year, leading to a fall in its shares.

Total fourth-quarter revenue for Target rose 21.1per cent to US$28.34 billion, beating average estimates of US$27.48 billion. Full-year sales rose by over US$15 billion, larger than the combined growth of the last 11 years.

Net earnings surged 65.6per cent to US$1.38 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$2.67 per share, beating estimates of US$2.54.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)