Tata Motors says no truth in speculation of Jaguar Land Rover sale

India's Tata Motors said on Thursday there was no truth to a report saying a sale of Jaguar Land Rover to French automotive group PSA could be imminent.

The logo of Tata Motors is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

The Press Association said leaked information suggested a sale could be imminent, citing a "post-sale integration document", which outlines the benefits of the two companies joining forces.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on media speculation. But we can confirm there is no truth to these rumors," a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters

