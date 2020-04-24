Tech & healthcare tighten grip on world stock markets

The technology and healthcare sectors have tightened their grip on global stock markets since the coronavirus shock knocked world shares from February's record highs.

LONDON: The technology and healthcare sectors have tightened their grip on global stock markets since the coronavirus shock knocked world shares from February's record highs.

While banks, airlines and oil majors have been dumped by investors and the value of their shares has plummeted, sectors including the likes of pharma giant Roche and the U.S. tech heavyweights now account for 42.8per cent of world stocks - more than twice that of energy and financial shares.

Healthcare and technology stocks globally have been resilient to the ongoing virus shock, with investors pumping US$4.9 billion into those sectors in the last week, according to BofA Research.

Facebook , Apple , Amazon , Alphabet and Microsoft weigh a whopping 8.7per cent of global equity markets.

1/HEALTHY TECH IS IMMUNE TO SHOCK

Graphic - Tech and Healthcare: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgvdwmkypo/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201587729784231.png

2/FAAAM'OUS FIVE

Never before has the overall weight of the top five S&P 500 stocks been as high as now, with these five companies making up more than 20per cent of the index's 500 constituents.

Graphic - Top 5 stocks in S&P 500: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwvkrgagpm/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201587730315014.png

3/NASDAQ'S DOMINANCE

The Nasdaq, home to some of the biggest U.S. tech names, is now worth about twice as much as all Asian shares excluding Japan.

Graphic - Nasdaq: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dgkplgmxdvb/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201587730958221.png

Part of the explanation of why healthcare and tech stocks' are ruling supreme over trading floors is their resilience during the COVID-19 crisis.

World Healthcare stocks are down only 4.8per cent from their February highs while the tech sector, down 15per cent, has outperformed the 19.5per cent loss of the broader market.

Graphic - Health and stock resilient: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/nmopanmjqva/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201587731200460.png

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Philippa Fletcher)