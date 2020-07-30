Tech CEOs 'acknowledged' behavior of 'concern' in hearing - chair

WASHINGTON: The chairman of a U.S. House of Representatives antitrust panel said the CEOs of four major tech firms acknowledged concerning behavior in a just-ended hearing on whether they abused their market power, reinforcing the committee's own findings over the last year.

"What we heard from witnesses at the hearing confirmed the evidence that we have collected over the last year," Representative David Cicilline, who chairs a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust issues, told Reuters, adding that tech firms acknowledged some behavior "That's a tremendous concern in the investigation."

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by David Shepardson)