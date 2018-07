NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes declined on Friday as weak earnings reports from major technology companies led to a big drop for the sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.74 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,451.33, the S&P 500 lost 18.6 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,818.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.77 points, or 1.46 percent, to 7,737.42.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)