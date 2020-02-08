Tech giants seek Hong Kong alternative after US blocks under-sea cable

REUTERS: US tech giants including Alphabet's Google are considering alternatives to Hong Kong as a global data hub after US officials upended plans for a trans-pacific internet link to the territory, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The US Department of Justice had signalled staunch opposition to the project because of concerns over its Chinese investor, Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group, and the direct link that the cable would provide to Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal had reported in August.

Subsea cables form the backbone of the internet by carrying 99 per cent of the world's data traffic.

