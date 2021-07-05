Tech group warns HK privacy law changes may force members to stop investment

BEIJING: The Asia Internet Coalition, an industry body backed by Google and Facebook, has warned Hong Kong's personal data privacy commissioner that proposed amendments to the territory's privacy laws may force its members to stop investing there.

"Introducing sanctions aimed at individuals is not aligned with global norms and trends," AIC managing director Jeff Paine said in a letter seen by Reuters. "The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering their services in Hong Kong."

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Alison Williams)