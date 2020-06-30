Tech investor Prosus reports full-year profit up 6.7per cent

AMSTERDAM: Prosus NV, one of the world's largest technology investors, on Monday said net profit for the year to March 31, 2020 rose a better than expected 6.7per cent to US$3.82 billion, helped by strong growth at its biggest investment, Tencent.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast net profit of US$3.57 billion.

Prosus, which listed in Amsterdam in September 2019, holds a 31per cent stake in Tencent worth US$186 billion at current prices.

