Tech-led Wall Street rebound set to lead Asia higher

NEW YORK Reuters) - A late Wall Street rally is expected to lead Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing coronavirus restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, overcoming concerns about renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Futures on major U.S., Hong Kong and Australian indexes were up about 0.3per cent in early Asia trade after major Wall Street indexes ended up Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.2per cent.

Oil rose as much as 5per cent as countries announced they would began easing coronavirus lockdowns and crude supply cuts took effect.

The upturn for stocks came on more optimistic statements from the governors of California and New York for reopening businesses. Andrew Cuomo of New York on Monday outlined a phased reopening in the U.S. state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Can you lift restrictions and begin to phase in economic activity and yet keep the number of cases at bay? That is what the market is focused on right now," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Early on Tuesday trading in Asia, futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1per cent and the Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.32per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24per cent. Japan and mainland China markets are closed for public holidays.

The Australian dollar fell 0.02per cent versus the greenback at US$0.643.

The shift in sentiment came too late for European stocks with the pan-European STOXX 600 ending 2.7per cent lower. There were also concerns about declines in manufacturing in Europe and the U.S.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.69per cent on Monday. Emerging market stocks lost 3.14per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11per cent on Monday while the S&P 500 gained 0.42per cent.

The S&P 500 rise was powered by Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. Their strength overcame drops in airline shares of between 5per cent to 8per cent after legendary investor Warren Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway had sold its carrier holdings.

U.S. crude was up 3.87per cent at US$21.18 per barrel and Brent was at US$27.97, up 5.79per cent on the day. "The market continues to price in the idea that things are improving," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Still, an ambivalence about countervailing forces dominated in the U.S. Treasury market. Heavy corporate debt issuance weighed on bond prices after an early round of safe-haven buying and left the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes barely changed at 0.63per cent compared with 0.64per cent late on Friday.

"To me that really speaks to...a deep lack of conviction over what comes next," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.258per cent, and the euro was down 0.03per cent to US$1.0903. Spot gold added 0.1per cent to US$1,701.44 an ounce.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Karen Brettell and Laila Kearney; Editing by Sam Holmes)