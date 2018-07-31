Tech selloff deepens as US stocks retreat

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell on Monday (Jul 30), with the Nasdaq suffering its third straight significant fall on worries of slowing growth in the tech sector.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite ended down 107.41 points (1.39 per cent) at 7,630.00, its third straight decline of at least one percent after the index hit a record on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 144.23 points (0.57 per cent) to 25,306.83, while the broad-based S&P 500 declined 16.22 points (0.58 per cent) to 2,802.60.

Tech stocks have been in retreat ever since Facebook last week signaled slower growth as it spends more on data security in response to criticism over its privacy policies.

"We realize that these stocks are not going to justify their valuation, so there is a repricing of the Nasdaq to something more reasonable," said Phil Davis of PSW Investments.

Analysts also fear the tech selloff could weaken the broader market given the size of the sector and its role as a catalyst for other sectors.

Facebook fell again on Monday, this time by 2.2 per cent, while Google parent Alphabet shed 1.5 per cent, Microsoft 2.2 per cent and Netflix 5.7 per cent. Apple, which reports earnings on Tuesday, lost 0.6 per cent.

The news-jammed schedule also includes a two-day Federal Reserve meeting culminating with a policy statement on Wednesday and a trove of US economic data concluding with the July jobs report on Friday.

Among other movers, CBS slumped 5.1 per cent as the company's board of directors reportedly weighed a possible removal of Chief Executive Leslie Moonves as the company investigates claims he sexually harassed women.

American Express shed 2.9 per cent as it announced it would undertake a review of its international payments practices after a Wall Street Journal report questioned its pricing practices.

