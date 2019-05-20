Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, as fears over the impact on major technology companies from Washington's crackdown on China's Huawei Technologies added to concerns over worsening trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.69 points, or 0.42per cent, at the open to 25,655.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.59 points, or 0.62per cent, at 2,841.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.22 points, or 1.31per cent, to 7,714.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)