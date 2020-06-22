Tech stocks lift Wall Street as worries over rising virus cases mount

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes were largely flat on Monday as investors weighed the implications of rising coronavirus infections for business activity while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose for a seventh session.

REUTERS: Technology stocks pushed Wall Street's main indexes higher on Monday but sentiment remained fragile as a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and other major economies fueled fears of a setback to the nascent economic recovery.

The World Health Organization reported a record rise in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, driving demand for perceived safe-havens, including gold and longer-term U.S. Treasuries.

Travel-related stocks, one of the worst-hit sectors due to the outbreak, fell. The S&P 1500 airlines index dropped 0.7per cent, while shares of cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises both tumbled about 6per cent.

"On one hand, the bulls have made their case for the fact that the opening up is going much better than expected, yet the bears are looking at the number of cases that are starting to skyrocket," said Carlton Neel, chief executive officer of investment research firm Chaikin Analytics in Philadelphia.

"There is a risk to the market that we come a long way very quickly. The bulls have a lot to prove here in terms of further gains, in the absence of maybe continued phenomenally good news from retail sales and jobs market."

The S&P 500 is trading in a tight range of late as several U.S. states, mainly in the West and South, have reported a surge in cases, with Apple Inc's move to temporarily shut some U.S. stores again on Friday underscoring concerns of a delay in the recovery.

The benchmark index has climbed some 42per cent from its March lows and the Nasdaq hit a record high earlier this month thanks to trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal support, the reopening of businesses and improving economic data.

The S&P 500 is now just about 8per cent off its Feb. 19 record high.

The high-flying Apple and Microsoft Corp traded at all-time highs and provided the biggest boost to the three main U.S. stock indexes. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher.

At 12:54 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 137.79 points, or 0.53per cent, at 26,009.25, the S&P 500 was up 18.53 points, or 0.60per cent, at 3,116.27. The Nasdaq Composite was up 89.37 points, or 0.90per cent, at 10,035.49.

U.S.-based meat processor Tyson Inc slipped 2.9per cent as China's customs authority suspended imports of poultry products from a plant owned by the company that had been hit by the coronavirus.

American Airlines Group Inc fell 6.6per cent as it planned to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing by selling shares and convertible senior notes to boost liquidity.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc soared 13.7per cent as it signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.21-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 101 new highs and six new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)