Tech stocks pull Wall Street higher at open

U.S. stock index were higher on Friday as bond yields retreated for the second straight day, with investors also focusing on speeches by Federal Reserve officials for their views on interest rates.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.91 points, or 0.57 percent, to 25,104.39. The S&P 500 gained 15.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,719.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.44 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,261.53.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)