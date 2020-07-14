Tech stocks push Europe lower after Wall Street tumbles

European stocks opened lower on Tuesday, hit by a drop overnight on Wall Street following a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions and new coronavirus restrictions.

REUTERS: European stocks opened lower on Tuesday, hit by a drop overnight on Wall Street following a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions and new coronavirus restrictions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3per cent by 0712 GMT, with technology stocks slumping 2.7per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. tech majors lost momentum on Monday after California shut bars, banned restaurant dining and other businesses to contain a surge of coronavirus infections, raising fears it may slow a U.S. economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Washington on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticised as inciting tensions in the region.

The latest skirmish dampened risk sentiment even as investors were hopeful that companies will surpass beaten-down earnings expectations with the reporting season underway.

German meal-kit delivery firm Hellofresh gained 4.3per cent as it raised its full-year revenue forecast, while industrial technology group Hexagon jumped 5.9per cent after forecasting second-quarter profit above market expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP slipped 2.4per cent as crude prices fell, but the company beat second-quarter pre-tax profit expectations.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)