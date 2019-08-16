Technology stocks lift Wall Street at open

U.S. stock index futures rose 1per cent on Friday, as hopes of more stimulus from central banks helped lift some gloom in what has been a turbulent week for markets.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday in broad-based gains led by technology stocks, on easing bond market rally and China's plans to boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.78 points, or 0.39per cent, at the open to 25,678.17.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.60per cent, at 2,864.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 61.74 points, or 0.79per cent, to 7,828.35 at the opening bell.

