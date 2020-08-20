Telco SoftBank 'pleased' 5G network given 'clean' status by US government

Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank Corp said on Thursday it was "pleased" its 5G network had been given "clean" status by the U.S. government as part of the U.S. effort to exclude Chinese vendors from next-generation networks.

FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo, Japan December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SoftBank, domestic peers and other telcos around the world have received the designation, which the United States characterises as aimed at protecting sensitive information "from aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party".

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

