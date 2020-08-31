Telco SoftBank shares fall 3per cent as parent slashes stake

Shares in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp fell 3per cent in early trading on Monday after parent SoftBank Group Corp said it would sell up to 22per cent of the telco's shares, slashing its exposure to the carrier to 40per cent.

SoftBank Group's shares were up almost 5per cent as a series of massive asset sales and share buybacks continue to fuel its climb from March lows.

SoftBank Group "is manifesting a very disciplined approach to managing its balance sheet (in a welcome change) but does not bode so well for (SoftBank Corp's) shareholders," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note.

