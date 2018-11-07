Telecom network maker Nokia wins US$2.3 billion frame deals in China

Finnish mobile telecom network maker Nokia announced on Wednesday that it had signed frame deals with China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom worth more than 2 billion euros (US$2.3 billion).

HELSINKI: Finnish mobile telecom network maker Nokia announced on Wednesday that it had signed frame deals with China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom worth more than 2 billion euros (US$2.3 billion).

The deals includes deliveries of 4G radio and fixed access equipment, IP routing and optical transport equipment and other services through next year, Nokia said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)