Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for US$105 million

OSLO: Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has sold its Myanmar operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for US$105 million, Telenor said in on Thursday.

"Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision todivest the company," Telenor said.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Kim Coghill)