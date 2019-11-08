Temasek names Chia Song Hwee as deputy CEO in raft of management changes

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Temasek International on Friday (Nov 8) named chief operating officer Chia Song Hwee as its deputy chief executive and Rohit Sipahimalani, currently the joint head of its investment group, as its chief investment strategist.

The appointments were among a number of management changes announced on Friday, the first since the group appointed senior executive Dilhan Pillay as its new CEO earlier this year.

Temasek International is the wholly-owned management and investment arm of state investor Temasek Holdings, one of the world's biggest investors with a total portfolio of S$313 billion (US$230.3 billion) as of March 2019.

"The world in which we operate is becoming increasingly complex," Pillay said in a statement.

"We need to make sure our organisational structure gives us the clarity and robustness to deal with this complexity, while delivering on our strategic and institutional initiatives."

The changes come into effect on Jan 1 next year.



