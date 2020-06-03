Tencent accelerates games company acquisitions

LOS ANGELES: Chinese social media and entertainment giant Tencent is understood to have paid US$260 million for a majority stake in Bohemia Interactive, a Czech-based games designer behind the ArmA and DayZ games series.

The news was reported Wednesday (Jun 3) by The Information. Tencent declined to comment.

The move comes barely a week after Tencent paid a reported US$65 million for a 20 per cent slice of Japanese games firm Marvelous. The company is behind farming simulation game Story of Seasons, which Tencent has been operating for mobile devices in China since last year.



Tencent, which is already the world's largest games company in revenue terms, owns League of Legends developer Riot Games, an 84 per cent stake in Supercell (Clash of Clans), 80 per cent of New Zealand's Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile), 40 per cent of Epic Games, 14.5 per cent of Glu Mobile, 11.5 per cent of Bluehole, and 5 per cent stakes in Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft and Paradox Interactive.

Earlier this year Tencent spent US$201 million buying control of Funcom, maker of The Secret World and Conan Exiles, and an undisclosed amount for a minority stake in German studio Yager, maker of Spec Ops: The Line and The Cycle.

Some games industry analysts have suggested that Tencent is buying games firms as it has a limited games design capacity of its own. Others say that Tencent is intent on fending off NetEase, its biggest rival in China, which is currently raising some US$3 billion of fresh capital through a secondary share listing in Hong Kong.

Despite the rash of games industry activity, Tencent may in fact have shifted its focus to other business areas. The company was a beneficiary of the recent lockdown in China caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and it enjoyed particular benefit to its business software lines.

In recent days Tencent has also said that it will invest US$70 billion in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity over the next five years. On a recent earnings call, the company said that the coronavirus lockdown had shown the route to accelerated digitalisation for many of its client businesses.

Tencent currently has about 18 per cent of China's cloud computing market, behind China market leader Alibaba, which has a 46 per cent share according to research firm Canalys.