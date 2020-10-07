Tencent-backed Miniso Group looks to raise up to US$562.4 million in IPO

Retailer Miniso Group Holding Ltd, which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd , is looking to raise up to US$562.4 million in its initial public offering in the U.S., a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

The China-based company said it would sell 30.4 million American Depositary Shares priced between US$16.50 and US$18.50 per ADS. Each ADS would represent four of Class A ordinary shares. (https://bit.ly/3d4LGS7)

At the top end of the range, Miniso would be valued at US$10.18 billion.

Miniso's plans to go public come on the heels of numerous blockbuster IPOs this year, including those of Palantir Technologies and Snowflake in recent weeks.

A number of Chinese companies, which have debuted in U.S. stock markets this year, have also attracted strong investor interest. Earlier this year, SoftBank-backed KE Holdings , which owns real estate brokerage brand Lianjia and housing transactions platform Beike, sold over US$2 billion worth of shares after its IPO was priced above range.

Companies have raised more than US$100 billion in U.S. IPOs so far in 2020, comfortably outpacing a US$62.5 billion haul for all of 2019, and on track to be the biggest year since 2000, according to data from Dealogic.

Entities affiliated with Tencent would own 4.8per cent of Miniso's stock after the offering, the filing showed.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)