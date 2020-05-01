Tencent buys 5per cent stake in Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5per cent stake in Afterpay Ltd, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Friday.

REUTERS: Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5per cent stake in Afterpay Ltd, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Friday.

Tencent's shareholding in the Australian firm was worth about AUS$390 million (US$251.55 million), based on Afterpay shares' closing level on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stake was built from the end of March through April, a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange showed.

(US$1 = 1.5504 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)