Tencent executive held by China over links to corruption case: WSJ

An executive at Tencent Holdings Ltd has been held by Chinese authorities as part of a probe into a high-profile corruption case involving one of China's former top law-enforcement officials, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tencent's shares fell 1.4per cent in early trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, while the broader market slipped 0.3per cent. (https://on.wsj.com/2NdMuv9)

