Tencent fourth-quarter profit drops 32 percent, steepest quarterly fall ever

Tencent Holdings said on Thursday net profit for the quarter ended December fell a sharper-than-expected 32 percent, the most on record for a quarter, as a regulatory review weighed on its gaming business.

HONG KONG: Tencent Holdings said on Thursday net profit for the quarter ended December fell a sharper-than-expected 32 percent, the most on record for a quarter, as a regulatory review weighed on its gaming business.

Net profit at Asia's second-most valuable listed company for the September-December quarter was 14.2 billion yuan (US$2.12 billion), against the 18.3 billion yuan average estimate of 16 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Advertisement

Revenue in the quarter rose 28 percent to 84.9 billion yuan, slightly ahead of an average estimate of 83 billion yuan from 19 analysts. Tencent attributed that in part to strong growth in sponsorship advertising revenue.

Tencent declared a final dividend of HKUS$1.00 per share versus HKUS$0.88 in 2017.

US$1 = 6.6881 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Advertisement