Tencent in talks to buy Warner Music stake: WSJ

Business

Tencent in talks to buy Warner Music stake: WSJ

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is in discussions to invest US$200 million in Warner Music Group, ahead of the record company's initial public offering next week, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/tencent-in-talks-to-buy-warner-music-stake-11590774885, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent&apos;s booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, Nov. 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is in discussions to invest US$200 million in Warner Music Group, ahead of the record company's initial public offering next week, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/tencent-in-talks-to-buy-warner-music-stake-11590774885, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent and Warner Music were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark