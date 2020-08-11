Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates on user strength

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the company's music streaming service added more paying users during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors to combat the contagion, and made them more reliant on social media and entertainment apps to stay connected.

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd , said paid users of its online music service surged 52per cent to 47.1 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Monthly average revenue per paying user from the unit climbed 8.1per cent to 9.3 yuan.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 1.3per cent to 939 million yuan (US$134.89 million), from 927 million yuan a year earlier.

Revenue of the company jumped 17.5per cent to 6.93 billion yuan (US$995.53 million), above estimates of 6.85 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

